2013 Honda Civic Hybrid My12 1.5L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2013 Honda Civic Hybrid My12 1.5L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2013 Honda Civic Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1530 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1435 mm
Length 4540 mm
Width 1755 mm
Kerb Weight 1250 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1740 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 475 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Hybrid
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 104 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 4.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1000
Maxiumum Torque 172 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jhmfb4620Cs200001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

