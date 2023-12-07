Specifications for the 2013 Honda Jazz Vibe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Honda Jazz Vibe Ge My12 Update 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1492 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1475 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1525 mm
|Length
|3900 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1110 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|157 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|127 Nm
|Makimum Power
|73 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rh Side Under Rear Seat
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Mrhge6#509P0%0001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $445