2013 Honda Legend 30 My09 3.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

2013 Honda Legend 30 My09 3.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2013 Honda Legend 30 My09. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1575 mm
Tracking Rear 1585 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2800 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 4995 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1865 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 269 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 226 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jhmkb16507C200001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Japan