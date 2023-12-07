WhichCar
2013 Honda Odyssey Luxury Rb My13 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 Honda Odyssey Luxury Rb My13 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2013 Honda Odyssey Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1560 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2830 mm
Height 1545 mm
Length 4810 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1700 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2300 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 212 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 218 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R17
Rear Tyre 215/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jhmrb38509C200001
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Japan