2013 Hyundai I30 Active Gd My14 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2013 Hyundai I30 Active Gd My14 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2013 Hyundai I30 Active. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1549 mm
Tracking Rear 1562 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 4300 mm
Width 1780 mm
Kerb Weight 1240 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1840 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 160 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4700
Maxiumum Torque 175 Nm
Makimum Power 107 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhd#51$%&U123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Korea

