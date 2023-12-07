Specifications for the 2013 Hyundai I30 Elite. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Hyundai I30 Elite Gd My14 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1568 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1470 mm
|Length
|4300 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1290 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1840 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|170 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|4700
|Maxiumum Torque
|175 Nm
|Makimum Power
|107 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhd#51$%&U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495
Current Hyundai I30 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Pd.v4 My23 Update 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$25,100
|Pd.v4 My23 Update 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$23,200
|Active 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,500
|Elite 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,700
|Elite 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$32,300
|N 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$47,500
|N 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$44,600
|N Line 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$31,400
|N Line 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$29,400
|N Line 4D Sedan
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$34,700
|N Line Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,000
|N Line Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$34,100
|N Line Premium 4D Sedan
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$40,000
|N Premium With Sunroof 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$51,800
|N Premium With Sunroof 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$48,900
|N Premium 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$47,500
|Premium 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,200
|Active 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,300
|Elite 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,400
|N 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$47,000
|N 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$44,100
|N Line 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$31,000
|N Line 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$29,100
|N Line Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$35,600
|N Line Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$33,700
|N Premium With Sunroof 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$51,300
|N Premium With Sunroof 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$48,400
|N Premium 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$47,000
|Pd.v4 My23 Update 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,000
|Pd.v4 My23 Update 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$24,000
|Cn7.V2 My24 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$28,300
|Active 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$27,500
|Elite 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$30,800
|Elite 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$32,700
|N 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$49,200
|N 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$46,200
|N Line 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$32,500
|N Line 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$30,500
|N Line 4D Sedan
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$35,100
|N Line Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$37,300
|N Line Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$35,300
|N Line Premium 4D Sedan
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$40,500
|N Premium With Sunroof 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$53,700
|N Premium With Sunroof 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$50,700
|N Premium 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$49,200
|Premium 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,500
|(Bev) 4D Sedan
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$33,000
|(Bev) 4D Sedan
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$31,800
|Cn7.V2 My24 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$29,000
|N Premium With Sunroof 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,000
|N Premium With Sunroof 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$54,000
|N Premium 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$52,000
|N Premium 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$52,000