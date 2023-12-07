Specifications for the 2013 Hyundai Veloster Sr Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Hyundai Veloster Sr Turbo Fs My13 1.6L Petrol 3D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1557 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1399 mm
|Length
|4220 mm
|Width
|1790 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1265 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|153 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|265 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmht#61$%&U123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $595
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,000