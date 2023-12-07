Specifications for the 2013 Jaguar Xj 3.0 V6 Sc Premium Luxury Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Jaguar Xj 3.0 V6 Sc Premium Luxury Lwb X351 My13 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1626 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1604 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|3157 mm
|Height
|1448 mm
|Length
|5247 mm
|Width
|1894 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1765 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2320 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|560 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|224 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|175/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9.0X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Lower A-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Sajac20P2Alv01234
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Damping Control
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Seats Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights