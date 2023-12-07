WhichCar
2013 Jaguar Xj 3.0D V6 Premium Luxury Lwb X351 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2013 Jaguar Xj 3.0D V6 Premium Luxury Lwb X351 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2013 Jaguar Xj 3.0D V6 Premium Luxury Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1626 mm
Tracking Rear 1604 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 3157 mm
Height 1448 mm
Length 5247 mm
Width 1894 mm
Kerb Weight 1813 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2365 kg

Towing
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 545 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 189 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 202 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19
Rear Tyre 275/40 R19
Front Rim Size 9.0X19
Rear Rim Size 10.0X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Lower A-Pillar
Compliance Location Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
VIN Number Sajaa1027Anv01234
Country Manufactured United Kingdom