Specifications for the 2013 Mercedes-Benz B200 Cdi Be. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Mercedes-Benz B200 Cdi Be 246 My13 1.8L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1539 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1534 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2699 mm
|Height
|1558 mm
|Length
|4466 mm
|Width
|1786 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1431 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|122 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdd2462012J000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $490
- Command Pack - $2,990
- Driver Assist Pack - $2,490
- Exclusive Pack - $2,490
- Metallic Paint - $1,190
- Night Pack - $990
- Satellite Navigation - $1,190
- Sports pack - $1,490
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $2,490
- Xenon Headlights - $1,690