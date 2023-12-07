Specifications for the 2013 Mercedes-Benz C250 Avantgarde Be. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Mercedes-Benz C250 Avantgarde Be W204 My13 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1541 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1544 mm
|Ground Clearance
|101 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1444 mm
|Length
|4581 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1585 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2070 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|485 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|158 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2700
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2040472A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $1,200
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $800
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $4,850
- Heated Front Seats - $700
- Metallic Paint - $1,900
- Power front seats with memory - $2,500
- Power Sunroof - $2,900
- Satellite Navigation - $3,900
- Premium Sound System - $1,500
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $4,500
- Xenon Headlights - $2,300