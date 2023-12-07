Specifications for the 2013 Mercedes-Benz C63 Amg Black Series. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Mercedes-Benz C63 Amg Black Series W204 My13 6.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1549 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1552 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1406 mm
|Length
|4590 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1635 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2015 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|380 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|286 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6800
|Torque RPM
|5200
|Maxiumum Torque
|620 Nm
|Makimum Power
|380 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|285/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9.0X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2043772F000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Handling Package
- Diff Locks
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sports Exhaust System
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights