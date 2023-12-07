Specifications for the 2013 Mercedes-Benz C63 Amg Edition 507. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Mercedes-Benz C63 Amg Edition 507 W204 My14 6.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1537 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1522 mm
|Ground Clearance
|101 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1444 mm
|Length
|4581 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1716 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2040 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|485 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|283 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6800
|Torque RPM
|5200
|Maxiumum Torque
|620 Nm
|Makimum Power
|372 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2040772F000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Headlights
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim Special
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $6,520
- Limited Slip Differential - $5,980