Specifications for the 2013 Mercedes-Benz Cl 65 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Mercedes-Benz Cl 65 Amg C216 6.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tipsh
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1601 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1607 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2955 mm
|Height
|1428 mm
|Length
|5111 mm
|Width
|1871 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2155 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2645 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|490 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|346 g/km
|Green House
|2.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4600
|Torque RPM
|2300
|Maxiumum Torque
|1000 Nm
|Makimum Power
|463 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2163792A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Body Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Seats Front
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Trim Special
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Night View Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights