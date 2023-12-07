WhichCar
2013 Mercedes-Benz E200 Elegance Be 212 My12 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2013 Mercedes-Benz E200 Elegance Be 212 My12 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E200 Elegance Be. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1604 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1471 mm
Length 4568 mm
Width 1854 mm
Kerb Weight 1650 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2185 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 156 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R17
Rear Tyre 245/45 R17
Front Rim Size 8.0X17
Rear Rim Size 8.0X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2120482A000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

