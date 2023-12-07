WhichCar
2013 Mercedes-Benz E250 Elegance B.e E207 My12 1.8L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2013 Mercedes-Benz E250 Elegance B.e E207 My12 1.8L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E250 Elegance B.e. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1538 mm
Tracking Rear 1544 mm
Ground Clearance 108 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1408 mm
Length 4717 mm
Width 1786 mm
Kerb Weight 1682 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2050 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 178 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 310 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R17
Rear Tyre 235/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2074472F123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany