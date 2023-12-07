Specifications for the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E400 207 My13. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Mercedes-Benz E400 207 My13 3.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1554 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1568 mm
|Ground Clearance
|108 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1398 mm
|Length
|4829 mm
|Width
|1786 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1825 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|180 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|480 Nm
|Makimum Power
|245 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2074652F000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $7,100
- Premium Package - $6,200
- Television - $2,850