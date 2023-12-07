WhichCar
2013 Mercedes-Benz S65 L Amg 221 My11 6.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2013 Mercedes-Benz S65 L Amg 221 My11 6.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Touch
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2013 Mercedes-Benz S65 L Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1604 mm
Tracking Rear 1604 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 3165 mm
Height 1480 mm
Length 5215 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 2250 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2705 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 455 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 334 g/km
Green House 2.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5100
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 1000 Nm
Makimum Power 450 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Coil Spring, Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Multi-Link System, Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb2211792A000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany