2013 Mini Cooper R59 1.6L Petrol 2D Roadster

2013 Mini Cooper R59 1.6L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2013 Mini Cooper R59. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1459 mm
Tracking Rear 1467 mm
Ground Clearance 134 mm
Wheelbase 2467 mm
Height 1384 mm
Length 3728 mm
Width 1683 mm
Kerb Weight 1160 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1450 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 290 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 160 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R16
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwsy120%0T012345
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured United Kingdom