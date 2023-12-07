WhichCar
2013 Mini Cooper S R56 My13 1.6L Petrol 2D Hatchback

2013 Mini Cooper S R56 My13 1.6L Petrol 2D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2013 Mini Cooper S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1453 mm
Tracking Rear 1461 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2467 mm
Height 1407 mm
Length 3714 mm
Width 1683 mm
Kerb Weight 1130 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1580 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 155 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 128 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwsv320%0Ty71123
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom