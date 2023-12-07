WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Lancer
  4. Es Sportback

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Es Sportback Cj My13 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Es Sportback Cj My13 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Es Sportback. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mitsubishi Lancer News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1530 mm
Tracking Rear 1530 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2635 mm
Height 1515 mm
Length 4585 mm
Width 1760 mm
Kerb Weight 1339 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1850 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 59 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 168 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 198 Nm
Makimum Power 113 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jmfstcx4A8U123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan