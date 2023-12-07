Specifications for the 2013 Morgan Aero Supersports My13. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Morgan Aero Supersports My13 4.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1480 mm
|Ground Clearance
|101 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1248 mm
|Length
|4147 mm
|Width
|1751 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1180 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|286 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|3400
|Maxiumum Torque
|490 Nm
|Makimum Power
|270 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Sa9Eass&T?E000011
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Engine Immobiliser