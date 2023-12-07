WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Q7
  4. 3.0 TFSI Quattro

2014 Audi Q7 3.0 TFSI Quattro My15 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

b8b51af9/2014 audi q7 3 0 tfsi quattro 3 0l petrol 4d wagon 063b01ad
2014 Audi Q7 3.0 TFSI Quattro My15 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2014 Audi Q7 3.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi Q7 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1653 mm
Tracking Rear 1695 mm
Ground Clearance 204 mm
Wheelbase 3002 mm
Height 1772 mm
Length 5086 mm
Width 2000 mm
Kerb Weight 2205 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2900 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 695 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 249 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 249 g/km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2900
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 245 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/60 R18
Rear Tyre 235/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side On Front Door
Compliance Location Rear Luggage Compartment Floor
VIN Number Wauzzz4Lxbd123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Q7 pricing and specs

45 TDI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $117,169
45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $108,469
50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $127,869
55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $127,969
45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $116,400