WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. X4
  4. Xdrive 35I

2014 BMW X4 Xdrive 35I F26 3.0L Petrol 5D Coupe

ec3017f7/2014 bmw x4 xdrive 35i 3 0l petrol 5d coupe 05540175
2014 BMW X4 Xdrive 35I F26 3.0L Petrol 5D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2014 BMW X4 Xdrive 35I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW X4 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1604 mm
Tracking Rear 1578 mm
Ground Clearance 204 mm
Wheelbase 2810 mm
Height 1624 mm
Length 4671 mm
Width 1881 mm
Kerb Weight 1815 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2405 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 590 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 193 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 160 g/km
CO2 Urban 250 g/km
CO2 Combined 193 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 10.0X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbaxw520%00F00001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW X4 pricing and specs

Xdrive20I M Sport 5D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $93,300
Xdrive30I M Sport 5D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $103,700
M40I 5D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $131,800
M Competition 5D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $180,600
Xdrive20I M Sport 5D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $95,700
Xdrive30I M Sport 5D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $106,400
M40I 5D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $135,200
M Competition 5D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $185,200