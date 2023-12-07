WhichCar
2014 BMW X5 Sdrive 25D F15 My14 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

e99e1805/2014 bmw x5 sdrive 25d 2 0l diesel 4d wagon 058c0186
2014 BMW X5 Sdrive 25D F15 My14 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2014 BMW X5 Sdrive 25D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1644 mm
Tracking Rear 1650 mm
Ground Clearance 209 mm
Wheelbase 2933 mm
Height 1762 mm
Length 4886 mm
Width 1938 mm
Kerb Weight 1995 kg
Gcm 5405 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2705 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 710 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 152 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 152 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4400
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 160 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R18
Rear Tyre 225/55 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbks020%00C000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW X5 pricing and specs

M60I Mhev 4D Wagon 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $168,600
M Competition Mhev 4D Wagon 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $235,900
Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $131,500
Xdrive30D Xline Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $131,500
Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $135,400