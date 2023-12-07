WhichCar
2014 BMW X5 Xdrive 35I F15 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

f5491860/2014 bmw x5 xdrive 35i 3 0l petrol 4d wagon 057d017f
2014 BMW X5 Xdrive 35I F15 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2014 BMW X5 Xdrive 35I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1644 mm
Tracking Rear 1650 mm
Ground Clearance 209 mm
Wheelbase 2933 mm
Height 1762 mm
Length 4886 mm
Width 1938 mm
Kerb Weight 2030 kg
Gcm 5440 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2740 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 710 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 236 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 194 g/km
CO2 Urban 307 g/km
CO2 Combined 236 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R19
Rear Tyre 225/50 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbkr020%00C000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

