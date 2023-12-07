Specifications for the 2014 BMW X6 Xdrive30D Edition Exclusive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW X6 Xdrive30D Edition Exclusive E71 My14 3.0L Diesel 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1644 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1706 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|1690 mm
|Length
|4877 mm
|Width
|1983 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2110 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2710 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|195 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|195 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|540 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|315/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|10X20
|Rear Rim Size
|11X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbafh620%0Ll70123
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $3,200
- Active Steering - $2,900
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,050
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $4,700
- Heated Front Seats - $900
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Lane Change Warning - $900
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,400
- Power Door Closing - $1,500
- Power Sunroof - $3,500
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $4,400
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension - $2,200
- Sports pack - $5,000
- Premium Sound System - $1,600
- Television - $2,800
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,100
Current BMW X6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$137,400
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$141,300
|M60I Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$174,400
|M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$241,700
