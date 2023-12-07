WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. X6
  4. Xdrive30D Sport + Innovations

2014 BMW X6 Xdrive30D Sport + Innovations E71 My14 3.0L Diesel 4D Coupe

2e271f20/2014 bmw x6 xdrive30d sport innovations 3 0l diesel 4d coupe 0530016f
2014 BMW X6 Xdrive30D Sport + Innovations E71 My14 3.0L Diesel 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2014 BMW X6 Xdrive30D Sport + Innovations. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW X6 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1644 mm
Tracking Rear 1706 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2933 mm
Height 1690 mm
Length 4877 mm
Width 1983 mm
Kerb Weight 2110 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2710 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 195 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 195 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 540 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/40 R20
Rear Tyre 315/35 R20
Front Rim Size 10X20
Rear Rim Size 11X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbafh620%0Ll70123
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America

Current BMW X6 pricing and specs

Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $137,400
Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $141,300
M60I Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $174,400
M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $241,700
Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $140,900
Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $144,900
M60I Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $178,900
M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $247,900