Specifications for the 2014 BMW X6 Xdrive50I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW X6 Xdrive50I E71 My12 4.4L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1644 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1706 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|1690 mm
|Length
|4877 mm
|Width
|1983 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2190 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2840 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|650 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|292 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|292 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|300 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|315/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|10X20
|Rear Rim Size
|11X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbafg820%0Lg12345
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Damping Control
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Seats Front
- Dynamic Drive
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Active Steering - $2,900
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,050
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $4,700
- Heated Front Seats - $900
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Individual Package - $6,700
- Lane Change Warning - $900
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,400
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Power Door Closing - $1,500
- Power Sunroof - $3,500
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $4,400
- Television - $2,800
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,100
Current BMW X6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$137,400
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$141,300
|M60I Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$174,400
|M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$241,700
