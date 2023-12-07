WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Chery
  3. J11
  4. (FWD)

2014 Chery J11 (FWD) T1X My14 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

8e45170a/2014 chery j11 fwd 1 6l petrol 4d wagon 05fb0198
2014 Chery J11 (FWD) T1X My14 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2014 Chery J11 (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1495 mm
Ground Clearance 132 mm
Wheelbase 2510 mm
Height 1705 mm
Length 4390 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1375 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1750 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 375 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 177 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 177 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6150
Torque RPM 3900
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 93 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R17
Rear Tyre 215/60 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Lvvdb11B%Ed000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured China