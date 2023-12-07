Specifications for the 2014 Chery J11 (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Chery J11 (FWD) T1X My14 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Cvt Auto 7 Speed Sequen
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1495 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|2510 mm
|Height
|1705 mm
|Length
|4390 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1375 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|375 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|205 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|205 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6150
|Torque RPM
|3900
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|93 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lvvdb11B%Ed000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Window Demister
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $350