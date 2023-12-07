Specifications for the 2014 Dodge Journey Sxt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Dodge Journey Sxt Jc My15 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1571 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1582 mm
|Ground Clearance
|182 mm
|Wheelbase
|2890 mm
|Height
|1691 mm
|Length
|4888 mm
|Width
|1878 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1942 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2472 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|77 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|242 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|242 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6350
|Torque RPM
|4350
|Maxiumum Torque
|342 Nm
|Makimum Power
|206 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Control Arm, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|3C4Pdcjg*#T123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Trailer Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $450
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack
- Third Row Seats