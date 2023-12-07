Specifications for the 2014 Ford Territory Tx Limited Edition (RWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Ford Territory Tx Limited Edition (RWD) Sz 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1626 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1597 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2843 mm
|Height
|1716 mm
|Length
|4883 mm
|Width
|1898 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2021 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|217 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|217 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgat5R12345
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Steps
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Third Row Seats