Specifications for the 2014 Ford Transit Low (Mwb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Ford Transit Low (Mwb) Vm My12 Update 2.2L Diesel Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1737 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1710 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|3300 mm
|Height
|2056 mm
|Length
|5230 mm
|Width
|1974 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1790 kg
|Gcm
|4500 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2800 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1010 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|4
|CO2 Emissions
|189 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|189 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1350
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/70 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/70 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Gas Damper, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wf0Xxxttfx6T12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Airbag - Passenger - $500
- Cruise Control - $500
- Dynamic Stability Control - $500
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $500
- Professional Pack - $2,000
- Side Airbags - $500