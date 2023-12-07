WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Great Wall
  3. V240
  4. (4X2)

2014 Great Wall V240 (4X2) K2 My11 2.4L Petrol Dual Cab Utility

0f8d1be4/2014 great wall v240 4x2 2 4l petrol dual cab utility 0528016e
2014 Great Wall V240 (4X2) K2 My11 2.4L Petrol Dual Cab Utility details
ANCAP Safety Rating 2
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2014 Great Wall V240 (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Great Wall V240 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1525 mm
Ground Clearance 309 mm
Wheelbase 3050 mm
Height 1730 mm
Length 5040 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1660 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2660 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2250 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 251 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 251 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/70 R16
Rear Tyre 235/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Rear Chassis
Compliance Location Lhs - On Bulkhead In Eng Comp
VIN Number Lgwdb317%&B000111
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured China