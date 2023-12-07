Specifications for the 2014 Mazda CX-9 Luxury (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mazda CX-9 Luxury (FWD) My14 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Activemati
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1654 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1644 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2875 mm
|Height
|1728 mm
|Length
|5106 mm
|Width
|1936 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1966 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|257 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 4
|CO2 Extra
|201 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|354 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|257 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6250
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|366 Nm
|Makimum Power
|204 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|245/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jm0Tb10A100123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Current Mazda CX-9 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Azami (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$61,800
|Azami (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$60,400
|Azami (AWD) Le 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$57,300
|GT (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$57,000
|GT (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,600
|GT Speed (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$56,100
|GT Speed (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,500
|Sport (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$47,200
|Sport (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$43,600
|Touring (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$54,200
|Touring (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,500
|Azami (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,700
|Azami (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,300
|Azami (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$54,700
|Azami (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$58,100
|Azami (AWD) Le 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$51,000
|Azami (AWD) Le 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$54,700
|GT (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$51,200
|GT (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$54,600
|GT (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,100
|GT (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,400
|GT Speed (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,500
|GT Speed (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,800
|GT Speed (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$53,600
|GT Speed (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$57,100
|Sport (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$43,100
|Sport (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$45,400
|Sport (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,700
|Sport (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$41,900
|Touring (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$49,400
|Touring (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$52,100
|Touring (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$46,100
|Touring (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$48,600
|Azami (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$71,900
|Azami (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$67,900
|Azami (AWD) Le 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$74,400
|GT (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$68,700
|GT (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$64,700
|GT Speed (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$65,200
|GT Speed (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$69,200
|Sport (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$51,600
|Sport (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$47,600
|Touring (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,200
|Touring (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,200