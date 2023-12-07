WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. G
  4. 350 Blue Tec

2014 Mercedes-Benz G 350 Blue Tec 463 My13 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

34fe1c20/2014 mercedes benz g 350 blue tec 3 0l diesel 4d wagon 05c3018e
2014 Mercedes-Benz G 350 Blue Tec 463 My13 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz G 350 Blue Tec. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz G News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1475 mm
Tracking Rear 1475 mm
Ground Clearance 260 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1977 mm
Length 4856 mm
Width 1885 mm
Kerb Weight 2458 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2800 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 96 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 295 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 11.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 295 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 540 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/70 R16
Rear Tyre 265/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7.5X16
Rear Rim Size 7.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb4633462X000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz G pricing and specs

400D 4D Wagon 2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $240,300
400D 4D Wagon 2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $230,500
400D 4D Wagon 2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $237,900
400D 4D Wagon 2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $246,500