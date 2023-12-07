WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. G
  4. 500

2014 Mercedes-Benz G 500 463 My15 5.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2a6d18de/2014 mercedes benz g 500 5 5l petrol 4d wagon 05c90196
2014 Mercedes-Benz G 500 463 My15 5.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz G 500. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz G News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1475 mm
Tracking Rear 1475 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1951 mm
Length 4662 mm
Width 1760 mm
Kerb Weight 2530 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 670 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 96 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 348 g/km
Green House 2.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 348 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2800
Maxiumum Torque 530 Nm
Makimum Power 285 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/60 R18
Rear Tyre 265/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb4632362X000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz G pricing and specs

400D 4D Wagon 2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $240,300
400D 4D Wagon 2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $230,500
400D 4D Wagon 2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $237,900
400D 4D Wagon 2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $246,500