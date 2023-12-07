WhichCar
2014 Mercedes-Benz Ml 250Cdi Bluetec (4X4) 166 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon

18fc1e71/2014 mercedes benz ml 250cdi bluetec 4x4 2 1l diesel 4d wagon 0600019c
2014 Mercedes-Benz Ml 250Cdi Bluetec (4X4) 166 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Ml 250Cdi Bluetec (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1645 mm
Tracking Rear 1648 mm
Ground Clearance 208 mm
Wheelbase 2915 mm
Height 1858 mm
Length 4945 mm
Width 1951 mm
Kerb Weight 2175 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2950 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 775 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 93 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 168 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Economy City 6.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 168 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R19
Rear Tyre 255/50 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdc1660042A000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America