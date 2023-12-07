WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Vito
  4. 122Cdi Lwb Crew Cab

2014 Mercedes-Benz Vito 122Cdi Lwb Crew Cab My14 3.0L Diesel 4D Van

502f1efa/2014 mercedes benz vito 122cdi lwb crew cab 3 0l diesel 4d van 056b0177
2014 Mercedes-Benz Vito 122Cdi Lwb Crew Cab My14 3.0L Diesel 4D Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Vito 122Cdi Lwb Crew Cab. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz Vito News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1277 mm
Ground Clearance 146 mm
Wheelbase 3430 mm
Height 1900 mm
Length 5223 mm
Width 1901 mm
Kerb Weight 1920 kg
Gcm 4940 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2940 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1020 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 226 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 226 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 165 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Semi Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 200 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wdf63960323000001
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Spain

Current Mercedes-Benz Vito pricing and specs

Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $57,700
Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $62,600
Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $60,000
Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $64,900
Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $65,700