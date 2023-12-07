Specifications for the 2014 Mini Cooper Jcw All4 Countryman. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mini Cooper Jcw All4 Countryman R60 My13 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1551 mm
|Ground Clearance
|149 mm
|Wheelbase
|2595 mm
|Height
|1561 mm
|Length
|4110 mm
|Width
|1789 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1377 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1865 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|460 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|47 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|171 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|171 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|160 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwxd120%0Wn00011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $780
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,430
- Heated Front Seats - $637
- Leather Trim Special - $2,535
- Leather Upholstery - $1,820
- Metallic Paint - $1,040
- Power Sunroof - $2,587
- Satellite Navigation - $1,495