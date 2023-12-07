Specifications for the 2014 Mitsubishi Challenger (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mitsubishi Challenger (4X4) Pc My14 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|2800 mm
|Height
|1840 mm
|Length
|4695 mm
|Width
|1815 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2029 kg
|Gcm
|5710 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2710 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|681 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|259 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Economy City
|9.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|259 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|131 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|265/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Mmagykh40A@123456
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Foot Rest
- Diff Locks
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Tool Kit
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $450
- Off Road Group - $950