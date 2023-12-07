WhichCar
2014 Mitsubishi Express Mwb Sj My12 2.4L Petrol Van

4280199f/2014 mitsubishi express mwb 2 4l petrol van 0569017c
2014 Mitsubishi Express Mwb Sj My12 2.4L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2014 Mitsubishi Express Mwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1445 mm
Tracking Rear 1380 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2435 mm
Height 1955 mm
Length 4905 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1370 kg
Gcm 3705 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2505 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1135 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 4.5
CO2 Emissions 248 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km
CO2 Combined 248 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 192 Nm
Makimum Power 84 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185 R14-8Pr
Rear Tyre 185 R14-8Pr
Front Rim Size 5.0Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.0Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Telescopic Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring, Telescopic Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Jmfjnp14V7A000001
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Japan