Specifications for the 2014 Mitsubishi Express Mwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mitsubishi Express Mwb Sj My12 2.4L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1445 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1380 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2435 mm
|Height
|1955 mm
|Length
|4905 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1370 kg
|Gcm
|3705 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2505 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1135 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Air Pollution
|4.5
|CO2 Emissions
|248 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|248 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|192 Nm
|Makimum Power
|84 kW
|Front Tyre
|185 R14-8Pr
|Rear Tyre
|185 R14-8Pr
|Front Rim Size
|5.0Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.0Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Telescopic Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring, Telescopic Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Jmfjnp14V7A000001
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Steering
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers