Specifications for the 2014 Nissan Dualis +2 Ti-L (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Nissan Dualis +2 Ti-L (4X2) J10 My13 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|Cvt Auto 6 Speed Sequen
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|193 mm
|Wheelbase
|2765 mm
|Height
|1646 mm
|Length
|4541 mm
|Width
|1783 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1476 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2215 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|685 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|739 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|199 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|198 Nm
|Makimum Power
|102 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sjnjbaj10A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495