Specifications for the 2014 Nissan Dualis St (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Nissan Dualis St (4X2) J10 My13 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2630 mm
|Height
|1606 mm
|Length
|4330 mm
|Width
|1783 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1422 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1960 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|685 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|192 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|192 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|198 Nm
|Makimum Power
|102 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Macpherson Strut, Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Multi-Link System, Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sjnfbaj10A0123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495