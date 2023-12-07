Specifications for the 2014 Peugeot 2008 Allure. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Peugeot 2008 Allure 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1482 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1492 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2537 mm
|Height
|1556 mm
|Length
|4159 mm
|Width
|1739 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1053 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|970 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|570 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|135 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|123 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|93 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|135 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Vf3Cuhmz0Dy123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Headlights
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Cargo Cover
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sunroof
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Leather Accented Upholstery - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $750
Current Peugeot 2008 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Allure 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$38,945
|GT 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$43,397
|Allure 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$39,990
|GT 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$44,490
|Allure 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$39,200
|GT 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$43,600