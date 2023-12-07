WhichCar
2014 Peugeot 4008 Active (4X2) My15 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

889a19fb/2014 peugeot 4008 active 4x2 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 0561017f
2014 Peugeot 4008 Active (4X2) My15 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2014 Peugeot 4008 Active (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1545 mm
Tracking Rear 1609 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1632 mm
Length 4340 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1405 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1050 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
CO2 Emissions 181 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 181 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 197 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/70 R16
Rear Tyre 215/70 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf3Buafz#Cz123456
Country Manufactured France