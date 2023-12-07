WhichCar
2014 Peugeot Partner 1.6 B9P Update 1.6L Petrol 2D Van

2014 Peugeot Partner 1.6 B9P Update 1.6L Petrol 2D Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2014 Peugeot Partner 1.6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1505 mm
Tracking Rear 1554 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2728 mm
Height 1830 mm
Length 4380 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1443 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1960 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 705 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 850 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 195 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 195 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 132 Nm
Makimum Power 72 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Drop Links, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Vf37C@@@C12345611
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Spain

