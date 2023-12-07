WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Cayenne
  4. S Diesel

2014 Porsche Cayenne S Diesel Series 2 My14 4.1L Diesel 4D Wagon

ee891b72/2014 porsche cayenne s diesel 4 1l diesel 4d wagon 0611019f
2014 Porsche Cayenne S Diesel Series 2 My14 4.1L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2014 Porsche Cayenne S Diesel. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Porsche Cayenne News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1643 mm
Tracking Rear 1657 mm
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 2895 mm
Height 1705 mm
Length 4846 mm
Width 1939 mm
Kerb Weight 2195 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2935 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 740 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 218 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 192 g/km
CO2 Urban 262 g/km
CO2 Combined 218 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 850 Nm
Makimum Power 281 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/50 R19
Rear Tyre 265/50 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Front Air Suspension, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location On Floor Well In Boot Comp
VIN Number Wp1Zzz92Zbla12345
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche Cayenne pricing and specs

9Ya My24 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $135,200
9Yb My24 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $143,000
S 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $175,000
S 4D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $183,800
E-Hybrid 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $150,700