Specifications for the 2014 Porsche Macan S Diesel. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Porsche Macan S Diesel My15 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1655 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1651 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2807 mm
|Height
|1624 mm
|Length
|4681 mm
|Width
|1923 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1880 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2575 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|695 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|159 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|580 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wp1Zzz95Zelb00001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Porsche Active Suspension Management
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $890
- Air Suspension - $3,490
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,130
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $1,990
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,090
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $990
- Heated Front Seats - $890
- Heated Rear Seats - $890
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,690
- Lane Change Warning - $1,390
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,390
- Leather Trim Special - $3,720
- Leather Extended Coverage - $7,330
- Metallic Paint - $1,990
- Metallic Paint Special - $5,800
- Power Sunroof - $3,790
- Sports Chrono Package - $2,690
- Sound System with 14 Speakers - $2,650
- Premium Sound System - $11,590
- Towbar - $2,190
- Television - $2,600
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,990
- Voice Recognition System - $1,090
